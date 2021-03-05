Florida missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Pasco County boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Pasco County boy who went missing Friday.

Cody Almengor-Gatica was last seen in the area of Bridgewater Court in New Port Richey wearing a white hoodie and gray jean shorts.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

New Port Richey police said he is considered missing and endangered. Further details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance haven’t been released.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.