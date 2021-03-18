McDonalds manager says customer attacked her because his 6 McChickens ‘took too long’

McDonalds manager attached by man upset over waiting too long for food

DAVIE, Fla. – A McDonalds manager spoke exclusively to Local 10 News about a customer who attacked her, seemingly out of nowhere.

Daniel Suarez-Tellez, 21, bonded out of the Broward County Jail Wednesday after Davie police said he was seen on surveillance video assaulting a restaurant employee.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: Contact tracing doesn’t work | How to track your stimulus payment | Fla. closer to ban for transgender female athletes]

Ad

It happened at a Davie McDonalds just before 11 p.m. Monday.

According to the restaurant manager, the suspect ordered six chicken sandwiches that needed to be cooked, so she told him to pull around the restaurant so she could bring out the order.

That’s when she said the suspect began to attack her.

“He went to arguing and yelling at me, he went to pushing the door on me as I am giving the bag to his friend,” said Sara Allen, who is the manager at the McDonalds. “I’m like, ‘Sir, why are you doing this?’ And he is like, ‘Y’all took too long with my food.’”

Suarez-Tellez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

“Over six McChickens and a large fries, that was not called for,” Allen said.

A judge ordered Suarez-Tellez not to return to the McDonalds, to which he replied, “That’s perfect.”

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.