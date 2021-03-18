Video shows women attacking worker at Florida Popeye’s drive-thru window

LANTANA, Fla. – A dramatic attack and robbery was captured on camera at a Popeyes restaurant in Palm Beach County, News 6 partner Local 10 reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released the video as they try to track down the suspects.

It began when a women inside a silver Nissan Sentra car got into an argument with the worker at the drive-thru and it quickly escalated.

Two of the women in the car are accused of spitting on the worker and attacking her. Two other women got out of the car and began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.

Deputies said one woman reached through the drive-thru window, grabbing cash from the register before the car took off.

It’s unclear what the initial argument was about.

If you recognize any of the suspects seen in the video at the top of this page, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

