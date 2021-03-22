Will there be a 4th COVID-19 surge?

Dr. Gabriele Zanolini director of the main covid ward at Mellino Mellini hospital tends to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 in Chiari, northern Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more beds for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain, and which now has put hospitals in Italys northern Brescia province on high alert. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Will we have another covid-19 surge in the United States?

Medical experts differ on the prediction.

COVID-19 safety restrictions continue to ease and spring breakers continue to party. There’s more travel and fewer restrictions, as medical experts warn the pandemic is not over.

“I know that people see the light at the end of the tunnel and they should not confuse that with being done,” said Andy Slavitt, Senior White House Adviser for COVID Response.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in the past week, there was an average of about 55,000 new cases reported every day in the U.S.”

One of the big questions now: Will we see a fourth surge? That’s where experts are divided.

One doctor is pointing to prior infections and vaccinations.

“We’re talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population, so there’s enough of a backstop here that I don’t think you’re going to see a fourth surge,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner and Pfizer board member. “I think what you could see is a plateauing for a period of time.”

It’s that plateau that has another doctor worried.

“History has shown us, when you have that plateauing, that’s usually the forerunner of another surge. We’ve actually seen that in the European Union,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor.

But another medical expert says instead of predicting the future, he wants to prepare for it.

“We have about 70% of seniors vaccinated now, and we have about one-third of adults that have had their first shot, and that still leaves a good bit to go, so we’re not there,” Slavitt said.

The importance of getting people vaccinated is where all three experts agree.