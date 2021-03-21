Florida COVID-19 roundup: 3,987 new cases, 50+ vaccine eligible starting Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA opened a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination site in Orange County one day before the state expands eligibility requirements.

Spring break is almost over for most Central Florida students and many will return to the classroom on Monday with new CDC recommendations in place.

There has been a slew of announcements and vaccine eligibility expansion in the past week. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to know about coronavirus this weekend.

ORLANDO FEMA SITE UPDATE: The COVID-19 vaccination site at the west campus at Valencia College in Orlando will only issue second doses of the coronavirus vaccine starting Wednesday, according to the Florida Emergency Management

NEW FEMA SITE IN ORANGE COUNTY: Cars weaved through the cones as the line moved quickly at the new FEMA mobile vaccine site at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex

New vaccine age groups: The vaccine eligibility expansion for 50 and older begins Monday across Florida at all locations. According to the most recent U.S. Census, there are about 3 million Florida residents between 50 and 60 years old.

40+ for Orange County Convention Center site: Additionally, if you get a vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center site, that age requirement also drops on Monday but down to 40 years and older, per a new order from Mayor Jerry Demings. Those appointments will be available to book starting Monday. If you do choose to go to the OCCC site, here is a step-by-step guide to setting up your appointment and getting your vaccine there.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines are coming: It’s been more than two weeks since Florida’s first shipment of the single dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The governor said Friday Florida will get 42,000 more doses of the vaccine next week. This is much less than the state’s first shipment of 175,000 but it comes down to supply delays. There is currently no timeline when Florida will get it’s third shipment of J&J.

3 feet apart for desks: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the social distancing recommendations for students in school from 6 feet to 3 feet. The revised COVID-19 recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has forced some schools to remove desks, stagger scheduling and take other steps to keep children away from one another. The CDC said 6 feet of distance should still be maintained in common areas, such as school lobbies, and when masks can't be worn, such as when eating. Here's what else the new guidelines recommend.

Vaccine hunting: Across the state and country, vaccine hunters have been calling up pharmacies and other vaccination locations hoping to score shots that went unused so they don't go to waste. When and if there are leftover COVID-19 vaccine shots at Publix stores come the end of the day, those doses are given to employees rather than being thrown out.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 21.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,987 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,004,362 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 32 new virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the death toll to 33,369. This number includes the 627 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 2,823 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 1, 2020, 83,446 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 65 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 7.08% Saturday out of 112,184 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 2,674,975 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Saturday, 4,819,429 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the county-by-county breakdown of new cases as of Saturday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 36,142 91 2,119 6 789 0 Flagler 6,401 18 348 1 93 0 Lake 25,943 48 1,343 1 593 0 Marion 28,609 45 1,889 1 904 0 Orange 119,871 328 2,522 10 1,161 2 Osceola 38,577 101 1,330 4 473 0 Polk 59,654 112 4,635 30 1,218 0 Seminole 28,892 85 1,177 5 449 0 Sumter 8,489 17 535 1 242 0 Volusia 36,590 139 1,890 0 697 1

