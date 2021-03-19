Gov. DeSantis expands vaccine eligibility to everyone 50 and older

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is expanding vaccine eligibility in the state of Florida to include everyone 50 and older.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: Contact tracing doesn’t work | How to track your stimulus payment | Fla. closer to ban for transgender female athletes]

He made the announcement Friday morning during a news briefing in Tallahassee.

The expansion of vaccine eligibility is set to begin on Monday, the governor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ad

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.