Federal government plans to ship vaccines directly to pharmacies in Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Joe Biden administration spoke on Tuesday about the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The White House said by the end of next week, the federal government will start shipping vaccines to select pharmacies.

Publix, Walmart and Southeastern Grocers will take part in the rollout in Florida, according to the CDC.

[TRENDING: Even colder air on the way | Latest on $1,400 economic relief payments | Bars, nightclubs continue to disobey local COVID-19 rules]

Ad

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn Dixie.

The CDC said that the goal of the program is to expand access to free vaccines at more than 40,000 pharmacies across the nation.

“We know it’s not only the amount of vaccine that matters. Another critical component is creating easily accessible places for Americans to get vaccinated,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Zients said on Feb. 11, 1 million vaccine doses will be sent to 6,500 pharmacies across the country.

“Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots and much more,” Zients said.

It was not immediately released on how many doses will be sent to Florida during the initial rollout.

There are 21 pharmacy retail pharmacy companies taking part in the program.

“This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities and it’s an important component to delivering vaccines equitably,” Zients said.

Ad

Walgreens told News 6 it is not included in the initial rollout in Florida.

Publix is already vaccinating people 65 and older, however, those doses have been allocated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, not a federal program.

The CDC said once pharmacies receive doses, people will be able to make appointments on the company’s website.