FEMA Orlando site to issue second COVID-19 vaccine doses only starting Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The COVID-19 vaccination site at the west campus at Valencia College in Orlando will only issue second doses of the coronavirus vaccine starting Wednesday, according to the Florida Emergency Management.

FEMA officials said the site was designed to remain in the community for eight weeks.

The move to second doses only was made to make sure everyone who has already received the first dose at the FEMA site will get their second dose, according to officials.

Florida is planning to offer the one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from April 14-28 at the Orlando site, according to FEMA.

FEMA said state officials will work with the federal government if these sites should remain open after April 28.

Vaccines at FEMA sites are currently available for anyone 50 or older, health care workers and long-term care facility employees.