New FEMA mobile vaccine site opens in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FEMA opened a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination site in Orange County one day before the state expands eligibility requirements.

Cars weaved through the cones as the line moved quickly at the new FEMA mobile vaccine site at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex.

Marjorie Minott received her shot around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The caregiver said she has been trying to get an appointment and coming to the drive-thru site near her home was easy.

“It is convenient, especially if you don’t have transportation or you cannot use the internet, [or] you don’t have internet access to register,” Minott said.

The site is offering 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required.

FEMA spokesman CJ Prudhom said they are ready for when the state opens eligibility to people 50 and older on Monday.

“We are following the state guidelines so when that opens up for 50 plus [Monday], we will be ready to accept those residents to come and get their shots and we’re hoping it will be an influx of people that show up,” Prudhom said.

This marks the last couple of days FEMA is administering first doses at the main vaccination site at the west campus of Valencia College and its mobile sites.

Prudhom said starting on Wednesday they are switching to the next phase and only offering second doses.

“Now we’ll go back to those same places three weeks later to give the second doses,” Prudhom said.

He adds discussions are underway with the state about what happens after administering the last doses.

Minott said she is grateful to get the shot and said getting the vaccine gives her peace of mind.

“Much safer,” she said.