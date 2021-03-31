Delta to resume selling middle seats on flights

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Top airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to take a leading role in developing standards for credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19. Airlines hope such a document would allow countries to relax travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. More than two dozen airline and business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote to the White House about the matter on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Delta Air Lines is ending one of its pandemic-era practices.

The airline says every seat on its flights will go on sale starting May 1.

During the height of the pandemic, many U.S. airlines blocked middle seats on flights as a safety precaution.

Most have already done away with their policies limiting capacity.

The announcement means Delta will let the policy expire on April 30 as scheduled.

