Delta to resume selling middle seats on flights

Delta Air Lines is ending one of its pandemic-era practices.
The airline says every seat on its flights will go on sale starting May 1.
During the height of the pandemic, many U.S. airlines blocked middle seats on flights as a safety precaution.
Most have already done away with their policies limiting capacity.
The announcement means Delta will let the policy expire on April 30 as scheduled.
