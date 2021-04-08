FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance program begins Monday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, place a casket into a hearse in Dawson, Ga. In a Feb. 25-March 1, 2021 poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FEMA is launching a massive funeral assistance program to help families of the half million Americans who have died from COVID-19 Monday.

The program is offering to reimburse Americans up to $9,000 per funeral of a coronavirus victim.

Households that have lost more than one family member to COVID-19 can receive up to $35,000.

The deaths in question would have had to occur after January 20, 2020 and be attributable to coronavirus.

FEMA received $2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act of 2021.

FEMA is launching a toll-free number to provide more direct assistance to consumers.

Applicants will have to supply paperwork on funeral costs as well as cause of death.