FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance program begins Monday

FEMA is launching a massive funeral assistance program to help families of the half million Americans who have died from COVID-19 Monday.
The program is offering to reimburse Americans up to $9,000 per funeral of a coronavirus victim.
Households that have lost more than one family member to COVID-19 can receive up to $35,000.
The deaths in question would have had to occur after January 20, 2020 and be attributable to coronavirus.
FEMA received $2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act of 2021.
FEMA is launching a toll-free number to provide more direct assistance to consumers.
Applicants will have to supply paperwork on funeral costs as well as cause of death.