Florida missing child alert issued for 17-year-old girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Pasco County girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning for Thaliyah Ayala, who was last seen in the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in New Port Richey.

She has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or 911.