AMBER ALERT: Tennessee teen last seen in 2019 may be in Florida, authorities say

Missing teen Daphne Westbrook, 17, might be in Florida with John Westbrook, 42, traveling in a 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, officials say.

A Tennessee teen who hasn’t been seen since 2019 may be in Florida, according to officials.

An Amber Alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, may be in the company of 42-year-old John Westbrook.

According to the flier, the pair may be in Florida traveling in an orange 1971 Volkswagen Beetle. The car likely has no license plate or front windshield, officials said.

The teen was last seen in October of 2019, according to the FDLE.

Daphne is white with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 110 pounds and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall, according to the description included in the alert.

John Westbrook is white with brown hair and blue eyes, weighs 200 pounds and stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.