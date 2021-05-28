Tennessee teen believed to be in Florida, last seen in 2019 found safe in Alabama, officials say

Missing teen Daphne Westbrook, 17, might be in Florida with John Westbrook, 42, traveling in a 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, officials say.

SAMSON, Ala. – An Amber Alert issued in March for a Tennessee teen last seen in 2019 and who may have been traveling to Florida has been canceled after the girl was found safe, according to officials.

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday morning 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was found safe after last being seen in October 2019.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the girl, who was 17 years old at the time the Amber Alert was issued, was located in Alabama.

UPDATE: Daphne Westbrook, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been found safe in Samson, Alabama!



The initial alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the girl was possibly in the company of 42-year-old John Westbrook.

The notice in March said the two may have been traveling to Florida in an orange 1971 Volkswagen Beetle with no license plate or front windshield.