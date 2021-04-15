Homicide investigation underway after shooting near Valencia College, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Valencia College, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said reports of a shooting came in around 5 a.m. in the area of Park Tree Terrace, which is near the Valencia College East Campus.

[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]

Ad

Deputies were notified that a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital after being shot. The man later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO.