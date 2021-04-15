News

Homicide investigation underway after shooting near Valencia College, deputies say

Sheriff’s office says one man died at hospital

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
crime
,
Crime
Park Terrace homicide investigation Thursday, April 15. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Valencia College, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said reports of a shooting came in around 5 a.m. in the area of Park Tree Terrace, which is near the Valencia College East Campus.

[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]

Deputies were notified that a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital after being shot. The man later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: