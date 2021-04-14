Juvenile shot during meetup in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A juvenile was shot early Wednesday in Orange County during a meetup for an undisclosed transaction, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 9200 block of Conroy Windermere Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile and a family member, a 35-year-old man, went to a secluded area to meet someone.

Deputies said five people, mostly males in their late teens, arrived and one of them fired a shot, striking the juvenile.

The victim went to a 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of North Hiawassee Road and was then taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

No other details have been released.