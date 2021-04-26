Watch: Rob Gronkowski catches football dropped from helicopter to set world record

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski reacts as he scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Does any stunt involving Rob Gronkowski surprise you?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is always up to something and this weekend was just another day in the life for this headline maker.

Grownkowski was at his alma mater Arizona for its spring football game and decided to set a world record while he was in attendance.

In a video posted by the football team on Twitter, you can see Gronkowski successfully catch a football that was dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above Arizona Stadium.

The tight end was in full gear and surrounded by the college’s current team cheering him on.

The third time was a charm for Gronkowski as the football that was dropped was securely caught after the first two slipped through his hands.