Language arts scores dip for Florida third graders

The Florida Department of Education reported that 54% of third-grade students this year scored “satisfactory” or above on the state English-language arts exam, a 4 percentage-point decrease from 2019 when the exam was last administered.

The department, however, touted the results as evidence of the importance of keeping schools open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release accompanying the results, the department wrote that despite the decrease, “the data clearly shows that, on average, districts with higher rates of in-person instruction weathered the ‘COVID slide’ better and saw lesser declines between 2019 and 2021 than districts with higher rates of virtual instruction.”

Under an emergency order issued by the department in April, accountability measures were waived for all state exams administered to students this year.

The department said Tuesday that the exam’s results instead will “help policymakers understand the reading achievements and deficiencies of Florida’s Grade 3 students.”

Results from other statewide assessments will be published no later than July 31, according to the department.

Here are percentages of students in each county that scored “satisfactory” or above: