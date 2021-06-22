Brevard Public Schools plans COVID-19 mitigation strategies for 2021-2022 school year

It will be a new school year, but the Brevard Public Schools superintendent addressed the school board Tuesday saying students and employees will still see some of the same COVID-19 safety practices as last year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins said social distancing in schools will still be emphasized, when feasible, and schools will still have plenty of cleaning products.

Also, the superintendent said there could still be plexiglass barriers, and water fountains will still only be for filling water bottles, no sipping.

[TRENDING: Teen killed in crash remembered | Boy Scouts find human remains | Dead turtles, dolphins wash ashore]

Ad

“Challenges that we will continue to face next year in some way shape or form,” school board chair Misty Belford said, commenting on the superintendent’s presentation.

The new school year changes will still include face coverings but they will be optional.

Families this past year who demonstrated against wearing masks in schools are pleased the board is making masks optional for students and employees, at least for now.

A public commenter addressed the school board said the district could change its mind at any time.

’'Take that policy out. It cannot be on the table. It’s not your role to force our kids to wear medical devices,” she said.

The board said masks will still be available for anyone who wants them.

Families will not get a choice next year about e-learning but Brevard Virtual School will be available.

“The state has not authorized e-learning so it couldn’t be on the table even if we wanted it to, not that we do,” Belford said.

Ad

Brevard Public Schools students start school Aug. 10, and the district said foreign exchange students will be allowed back this year.