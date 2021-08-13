TikTok announces new child safety measures

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. A Dutch consumer organization is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data of users of the popular video sharing platform. The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday, June 24, 2021 that TikTok pay damages to 1.2-1.6 million Dutch children who use the app. (AP Photo/File)

TikTok has launched some measures designed to protect teen users.

The popular video-sharing app will no longer send push notifications to 13-to-15-year-olds after 9 p.m. 16-to-17-year-old users won’t receive them after 10 p.m.

[TRENDING: Toddler fatally shoots mom during Zoom call | Secret cameras taken down | Woman shares monoclonal antibodies treatment experience]

Teens under 18 years old also now have direct messaging disabled by default and must actively change that setting to receive DMs.

Ad

Users younger than 16 don’t have access to direct messaging at all.

TikTok requires users to be at least 13 years old before signing up for an account, but it’s not clear how the company verifies age.

Officials there say they use methods like keywords and reports from other users to flag underage accounts.

They claim to have deleted 7.3 million suspected underage accounts during the first quarter of this year.