Mr. Peanut is renting his iconic Nutmobile

Who’s ready to go nuts? Check out Planters’ ‘Nutmobile,’ which is now open for business but only if you win a spot.

The 26-foot-long ‘peanut on wheels’ is now located on a waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

It costs $3.59 to rent -- the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts, but there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

Planters Nutmobile (CNN Newsource)

The winner will also get a $1,500 travel stipend and of course, plenty of peanuts. .

To enter, visit the competition website.