Woman sues Kellogg’s over Pop-Tarts strawberry filling

An Illinois man set off a back-and-forth on Twitter with Pop-Tarts brand and Illinois police after claiming to put mustard on his pastries.

A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

[TRENDING: Florida surgeon general refuses mask, is told to leave meeting | 3 teens arrested for murder of Fla. high school student | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The suit alleges the boxes for its strawberry Pop-Tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected.

She claims the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

Ad

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for over $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg’s in August. That lawsuit makes similar allegations.

Kellogg’s has not commented on either lawsuit.