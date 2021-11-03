SeaWorld Orlando wins 2 IAAPA Brass Ring awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, or IAAPA, announced Wednesday that SeaWorld Orlando has won two prestigious awards.

This week, leading up to the Orlando IAAPA expo, the organization is awarding theme parks and leaders around the country for their excellence in the industry.

[TRENDING: Brevard Co. Firefighter under investigation over blackface photo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The group virtually announced Wednesday the winners of the Brass Ring Awards.

“The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards recognize attractions facility excellence in categories including food and beverage, games and retail, human resources, live entertainment, marketing, new products, and exhibits,” IAAPA said on its website.

Ad

SeaWorld Orlando was awarded two Brass Ring awards for its “Orca Encounter” educational show and its “Winter Wonderland on Ice” holiday show at Bayside Stadium.

Winter Wonderland On Ice (SeaWorld)

“Orca Encounter” runs daily at the theme park, while the holiday show is set to return on Nov. 12.

IAAPA is set to bring its expo back to the Orange County Convention Center on Nov. 16. Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic progressed, the organization was forced to cancel the in-person expo and move to a virtual option. In 2019, IAAPA opened its global headquarters to Orlando with a custom-built, 21,375 square-foot headquarters not far from the OCCC.

Other local attractions up for awards this week include Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

The indoor attraction along Universal Boulevard is up for a “Top FEC of the World” award, which will be announced on Thursday.

Ad

All the award winners will be recognized during the Orlando IAAPA Expo.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.