Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park, reopening. Here’s when

DADE CITY, Fla. – Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is preparing to open next week for its 2021 winter season.

The park opened last year and features a number of winter activities, including snow tubing, an arctic igloo and an alpine village that you won’t find anywhere else in Florida.

Officials announced a couple months ago the addition of two new attractions this season: the Eskimo Outpost and the Crystal Ribbon, an outdoor ice skating area.

Crystal Ribbon coming to Snowcat Ridge (Snowcat Ridge)

“Ice skating is the quintessential winter pastime and now you can enjoy it right here in Florida,” officials wrote on the park’s website. “Lace up your skates and get ready to glide across the ice under Florida’s sunny skies during the day and under our magical music & light show at night!”

At the all-new Crystal Ribbon attraction, guests will get the opportunity to skate on a ribbon-shaped rink or an oval-shaped area, which will be for beginners. A general admission ticket is required for all guests 2 years old and older. Guests will be able to bring their own ice skates or rent them all day for $9.95.

Located near the Snowy Slopes attraction at the park will be the all-new Eskimo Outpost.

Eskimo Outpost coming to Snowcat Ridge (Snowcat Ridge)

The area will include eight private igloos, which can be used for large birthdays or company events. The attraction will also have unlimited bottled water for guests, fire pits with places to sit and access to the Refreshers: Beer, Wine & Drinks area. Igloo bookings will be available soon.

News 6 visited the theme park in 2020 and went down the Snowy Slopes attraction.

On select days, tickets to Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park start at $26.95.

The recreation park will be open through March 27.

