Universal: Mannheim Steamroller, tribute store and holiday tour returning

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando gave even more details Monday about its upcoming Holiday celebrations.

Beginning on Nov. 13, guests can experience themed holiday treats, festive shopping and live performances.

This year, best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the sounds of the season. The concerts were suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests can enjoy live performances at Universal Studios’ Music Plaza Stage on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Mannheim Steamroller at Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando)

Another exciting addition is the return of the separately ticketed experience, the “Universal’s Holiday Tour.” Guests who purchase a ticket get a vast number of experiences including a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, an after hours showing of the “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” a reserved viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and so much more.

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's (Universal Orlando)

“Universal’s Holiday Tour” pricing starts at $69.99 (plus tax) and separate park-to-park admission is required.

Universal Orlando confirmed to News 6 that the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” will be performed this year at the former Blue Man Group theater. The show is a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic. The Blue Man Group show ended its 14-year run at the resort earlier this year.

Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando)

At Universal Studios, the theme park is bringing back the Holiday Tribute Store. Guests will be able to shop and find the perfect gift in four incredibly immersive rooms.

Some of the delicious foods that will be available across the resort include a Nutella Cheesecake Reindeer Pop at the Croissant Moon Bakery, Vegan Brownie in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida, a hot chocolate bomb at the TODAY Cafe and “Red Hot” holiday shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders are getting a number of perks during the holiday season including a free holiday magnet and discounts.

Universal Orlando’s Holiday celebrations run through Jan. 2.

