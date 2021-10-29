Walt Disney World announces birth of new zebra

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is celebrating the birth of a new baby zebra.

Disney shared pictures Thursday of the new female Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal alongside it’s mother, Zoey.

Disney said a Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal will imprint on its mother’s scent and memorize the unique markings on its mother’s hind legs to tell her apart from others in the herd. Disney currently has three types of zebra across its resort including the Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Grevy’s zebra and plains zebra.

Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. (Disney's Animals, Science and Environment)

“Hartmann’s mountain zebras are classified as vulnerable, so this birth is exciting news for the species and our animal care team,” Disney leaders said in a post online.

Disney said guests will be able to see the new zebra at Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge.

Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. (Disney's Animals, Science and Environment)

Earlier this year, Disney announced the birth of Dash at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.