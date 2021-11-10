Curly or crinkle: Arby’s releasing fry-flavored vodkas

Would you like vodka fries with that? That’s the question Arby’s has for its customers.
The fast-food giant is releasing two limited-edition alcoholic drinks: Arby’s curly fry vodka and Arby’s crinkle fry vodka.
[TRENDING: Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash | Largest school district in Fla. drops all mask mandates | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Officials say both vodkas taste like their namesake fries.
The curly fry vodka includes cayenne, onion and garlic while the crinkle fry vodka is produced with kosher salt and sugar.
[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]
The 80-proof potato-based liquor will make its debut on Nov. 18 in a handful of states including California, Florida and West Virginia.
The price tag for a bottle is about $60.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.