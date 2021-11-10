Celebrity chef Richard Blais’ Four Flamingos restaurant in Orlando opening in December

Celebrity chef Richard Blais will be opening a new restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

ORLANDO, Fla. – Celebrity chef Richard Blais’ new restaurant opening near Walt Disney World is now set to open up in December.

Blais, who won the first season of Top Chef All-Stars, is setting up shop in the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, opening a new Florida-themed restaurant called Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen, according to a news release.

The restaurant was first announced in October, but at the time the name was not given. Four Flamingos refers to the four species of flamingo native to the Americas, according to the release.

The restaurant will focus on tropical-inspired, Florida Flavors such as stone crab, citrus and Mahi Mahi, the release reads.

“Having family across the state of Florida and experiencing these incredible tropical flavors, I’ve wanted to do a Florida-inspired restaurant for a while. I’m thrilled we found the right opportunity at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress,” Blais said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with local suppliers for fresh, seasonal ingredients and create a menu that I want to eat, whether it’s for date night with my wife or with my kids as a family.”

An exact opening date for the restaurant has not been announced.

