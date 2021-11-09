Opening of new Sprouts supermarket in Orlando delayed until December

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Sprouts Farmers Market setting up shop Orlando’s Milk District is now delaying its opening date until December, according to the company’s website.

The new location is under construction in the Colonial Plaza shopping center was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 10. However, the website shows that the opening has been pushed back to Dec. 8. No reason was given for the delay.

The supermarket is taking over a former Stein Mark location in the shopping center at the corner of East Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue.

The new sprouts will be one of 10 Sprouts locations set to open in Florida this year, though it will be the only one to open in Central Florida.

Once all of those stores open, there will be 32 Sprouts locations across the state. The company already has Central Florida locations — Winter Park, Oviedo and one along Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

Sprouts’ corporate offices are in Pheonix, Arizona, and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states, according to a news release.

The Colonial Plaza location sits less than a mile from a Publix, 1500 E. Colonial Drive, and a new Aldi market, 3230 E. Colonial Drive, which opened earlier this year.

