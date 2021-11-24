How long to keep Thanksgiving leftovers

(Copyright (c) 2020 HollyHarry/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

Once Thanksgiving is over, your fridge might be filled with an abundance of leftovers.

Holiday leftovers have a short lifespan, and may be spoiled after Monday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has a breakdown of how long popular Thanksgiving dishes can last.

It says turkey can last 3-4 days refrigerated if it’s cut up and stored in a container and up to 3 months frozen, homemade gravy is good up to 2 days refrigerated, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole can last up to 5 days refrigerated and pumpkin pie is good up to 4 days refrigerated.

Cranberry sauce has the longest lifespan because the sugar acts as a preservative, which is good for 2 weeks.

Not following the food safety guidelines could result in symptoms of foodborne sickness such as vomiting, nausea, and cramps based on Fairfax Patient First medical director, Minh Tran on WUSA-TV.

A good rule of thumb to remember, when in doubt throw it out.

Is turkey or roast on your holiday menu? Prevent food poisoning from bacteria like C. perfringens: Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking. Divide large cuts of meat and big pots of stews and chili for quicker cooling. Learn more: https://t.co/YykhEa2E0S #FoodSafety pic.twitter.com/rYrPk86UpW — CDC Emerging Infections (@CDC_NCEZID) November 22, 2021

