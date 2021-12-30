Here’s when you can get free entry to national parks in 2022

(Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribution)

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park will soon require reservations to hike the famous southern Utah trail, known as Angel's Landing. perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff, officials said Friday , Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The U.S. National Park Service is waiving entrance fees for five days next year.

The five free days will be spread out across five different months, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Veterans Day and the first day of National Park Week.

People who visit any national park on the following days will not be charged an entrance fee.

January 17: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 16: First day of National Park Week

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 24: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

The NPS oversees more than 400 national parks, including 11 in Florida.

It says only about 110 of them have admission fees, ranging from $5 and $35.