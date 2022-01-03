Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in Florida

At least 62,504 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Here are breakdowns of the deaths by age group and gender:

Under age 16: 31 deaths

Ages 16 to 29: 438 deaths

Ages 30 to 39: 1,155 deaths

Ages 40 to 49: 2,782 deaths

Ages 50 to 59: 6,342 deaths

Ages 60 to 64: 5,154 deaths

Ages 65 or older: 46,602 deaths

Females: 27,592 deaths

Males: 34,911 deaths

Unknown gender: 1 death

The numbers from the state show that the highest mortality rate is the highest among those 65 and older, which make up more than 2/3 of all the deaths from COVID-19 reported across the state, which mirrors national trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regards to deaths.

The CDC reported 814,806 deaths across the country as of Dec. 29, with 607,972 of those deaths coming from people 65 and older.

The state also reported more deaths among men, of all age groups, than women. This also mirrors the trends reported nationally by the CDC.

According to the state’s reporting, Florida saw the largest number of deaths from COVID-19 during the surge in cases caused by the delta variant in the late summer and early fall. Deaths began climbing the week of July 29 and peaked during the week of Sept. 16.

From July 29 through Nov. 4, the state reported 20,472, roughly 1/3 of all deaths from the coronavirus seen in Florida.

The omicron variant was first identified in Florida on Dec. 7. Since then, the number of new COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically. According to the department of health’s report, there were 13,451 new COVID infections across the state during the week of Dec. 3. The number of new infections more than doubled the following week — 29,514 new infections the week of Dec. 10 — and then quadrupled the week after that — 128,186 infections the week of Dec. 17.

The most recent report from the state shows 298,455 new infections for the week of Dec. 24 — a 138% increase from the previous week.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 infections since the start of December, the mortality rate across the state has remained relatively low. This lines up with reports from the CDC and health leaders around the world who have found that the omicron variant is more infectious but less deadly than previous variants.

As the country sees a surge in infections, the Food and Drug Administration is allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The CDC must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week.

The Associated Press and the News Service of Florida contributed to this report.