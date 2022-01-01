Seminole County to open 5th site as COVID-19 testing demand continues

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The high demand for COVID-19 testing continues across Central Florida, including in Seminole County where Emergency Manager Alan Harris said it’s been difficult for residents to find testing.

“Our testing is through the roof,” Harris said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Harris said the quickly spreading omicron variant is fueling the surge for testing. He said the county is seeing an uptick in cases.

“The numbers are through the roof. Our cases per 100,000 (people) are higher than they’ve ever been before,” Harris said. “I don’t know of anyone that doesn’t know someone that’s not sick with COVID.”

That is why Seminole County is opening a fifth new testing site starting on Monday at the Sanford SunRail Station.

Ad

All of the county sites require appointments.

“We have seen incredibly long lines in other counties and our appointments at our sites are booked up almost as soon as we put them out,” Harris said.

The sites are closed Saturday for New Year’s Day. News 6 checked and all of the sites are booked for the next couple of days.

Harris said the county is also continuing to offer free at-home COVID tests. After the huge turnout during Wednesday’s free giveaway, Harris said they are no longer opening it up to everyone and instead targeting specific people.

Michelle O’Reilly picked up the free tests on Friday during an event for healthcare workers and families with special needs.

“That was so easy, so efficient, pre-registration, not just walk up and the whole world coming. It was great,” O’Reilly said.

Ad

Harris said the county will continue to offer testing and free at-home kits for as long as its needed.

“We have a feeling if the predictive models are right four to eight weeks (onward), you’ll be able to go to a pharmacy, you’ll be able to purchase an at-home test kit. We won’t be doing these type of events,” Harris said.

Click here to book an appointment at a Seminole County testing site.