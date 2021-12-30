Seminole County to open up another COVID-19 testing site

SANFORD, Fla. – Another COVID-19 testing site will open in Seminole County as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

The free testing site at the Sanford SunRail Station will open on Monday.

The site will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. daily.

County officials said an appointment is required to get a test. Appointments can be made at this link.

An appointment is required at every testing site affiliated with Seminole County.

A list of testing sites in Seminole County can be found at this link.

