71º

WEATHER ALERT

News

McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

Sauce made its debut in 1998

CNN Newsource

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, McDonald's
McDonald's Szechuan sauce (CNN Newsource)

Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and French fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast-food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce on March 31.

[TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom | Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through McDonald’s app.

The fan-favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES