McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and French fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast-food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce on March 31.

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through McDonald’s app.

The fan-favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

hi from Szechuan Sauce, say it back pic.twitter.com/JkEUM36Oi9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 21, 2022

