Uber says masks now optional for riders, drivers

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Uber has reached a deal to include New York City taxi cabs on its app, a move that will help to boost driver availability for passengers and open up a new set of customers for cab drivers. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

