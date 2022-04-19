74º

Uber says masks now optional for riders, drivers

Federal judge in Florida struck down White House mask mandate

Uber riders and drivers can leave their masks at home.

The ride-service company announced Tuesday that facial coverings are no longer mandatory in their vehicles.

Uber officials emailed users saying they revised their policy after the masking order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida recently struck down the White House’s mask mandate for public transportation.

