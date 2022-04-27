Over 120K pounds of ground beef products recalled over possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday that New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued a recall for approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli 0103, according to a news release.

The products — bearing the establishment number “EST.46841″ and sold under the brand names Thomas Farms, Marketside Butcher, Weis, Tajima, Nature’s Reserve and Southeastern Grocers (SEG) — were produced from Feb. 1 to April 8, 2022. Find a spreadsheet of codes for the recalled products by clicking here, and see photos of their labels by clicking here.

Routine testing of imported products revealed the problem, the USDA said. The department is concerned some products from the lineup may already be in consumers’ kitchens, but there have not been any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from the recalled items, according to the FSIS. It was recommended that the products be either thrown away or returned to where they where bought.

People infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) can become ill within 2-8 days (for most, within 3-4 days) after consuming it, and though the majority of cases clear up within a week, more severe infections are possible, the USDA said. Symptoms commonly include loose, bloody stool and vomiting, and people experiencing such problems should seek emergency medical care as soon as possible, according to the release.

Those with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854. You can also live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. EDT Monday-Friday by clicking here. Those who wish to file a report about a meat, poultry or egg product can do so at the USDA’s 24/7 complaint system by clicking here.