Florida Missing Child alert issued for 14-year-old Okaloosa County boy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old boy reported missing out of Okaloosa County on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Aiden Pierce Howey was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview, authorities said.

[TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar | Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Howey was last observed wearing a gray shirt with a “Batman” logo, gray and black jogging pants and Nike sneakers, according to an FDLE flyer. He has blonde hair, green eyes, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with knowledge of Howey’s whereabouts should contact FDLE, or the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 (press #1) or 911.