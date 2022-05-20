💦Stay cool at these splash pads around Central Florida

As summer approaches you may already be thinking about what you can do to keep your kids entertained while they have approximately two and a half months at home.

One cheap option is a splash pad.

We know the weather will be hot, and there are plenty of splash pads around Central Florida where you can cool off. And with such a variety at your fingertips, you can visit a new one each time you’re ready to get out of the house.

The best part is, many of them are free and if they aren’t it won’t cost you much.

Here is a county-by-county guide to the best Central Florida splash pads:

ORANGE COUNTY

Barnett Park 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Cost: Free; Times: Open 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.

Barnett Park, Orlando

Bithlo Community Park 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando

Cost: Free; Times: Open 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.. Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.

Bithlo Community Park, Orlando

Capehart Park 715 Capehart Drive, Orlando

Cost: Free; Times: Open 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.

Capehart Park, Orlando

Downey Park 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando

Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register and may have to pay a group fee prior to visiting. Click here for more information.

Downey Park, Orlando

Dr. P. Phillips Community Park 8249 Buenavista Woods Boulevard, Orlando

Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register and may have to pay a group fee prior to visiting. Click here for more information.

Dr. P. Phillips Community Park, Orlando

Kit Land Nelson Park 10 S. Forest Avenue, Apopka

Cost: $2 per person; Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; Click here for more information.

Ocoee Family Aquatic Center 1820 A.D. Mims Road, Ocoee

Cost: $1 for children; $1.50 for adults; Times: Noon to 6 p.m. daily starting May 28. Click here for more information.

Tanja King Park 13001 Tanja King Boulevard, Orlando

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

Winter Garden Splash Pad 104 S. Lakeview Avenue, Winter Garden

Cost: Free; Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Center Lake Park 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo

Cost: Free Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Fort Mellon Park 600 East First Street, Downtown Sanford

Cost: $2 per person – No admission charge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Friday of the month. Season pass is $25 per person Times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Groups must register and pay in advance. Click here for more information.

Oviedo Splash Zone 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo

Cost: $5 for Oviedo residents; $7 for non-resident members; $9 for non-residents; Times: Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Reiter Park 311 Warren Avenue, Longwood

Times: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; Click here for more information.

Trailblazer Park 550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary

Cost: $2 per person; Resident pass is $20 per person. Times: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Click here for more information.

Trailblazer Park, Lake Mary

Torcaso Park Winter Springs Splash Pads 104 N. Moss Road, Winter Springs

Cost: Free for residents; $3 for non-residents; Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting May 31 to Sept. 6. Click here for more information.

Trotwood Park 701 Northern Way, Winter Springs

Cost: No charge for incorporated residents to obtain membership card; non-residents pay $3 per person a day. Times: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting May 31 to Sept. 6. Click here for more information.

Wirz Park Pool 806 Mark David Blvd., Casselberry

Cost: $2 for resident; $3 for non-resident;

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Bob Makinson Aquatic Center 2204 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee

Cost: $5 for 3 years and older; free for 2 years and younger; Times: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Starting May 28); Click here for more information.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

Lakefront Splash Pad 3001 17th Street, St. Cloud

Cost: Free

LAKE COUNTY

Champions Splash Park 100 Third Street, Clermont

Cost: $2 per person; $15 resident season pass Hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Eustis Aquatic Center 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis

Cost: $2 per person Hours: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. (Starting May 25); Admission includes use of pool and splash pad; Click here for more information.

Tavares Children’s Splash Park at Wooton Park 306 E. Ruby Street, Tavares

Cost: $2 per person; $15 seasonal pass for city residents; Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Click here for more information.

Venetian Gardens Splash Pad & Pavilion 610 S. 9th Street, Leesburg

Cost: $2 per person; Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Starting June); Click here for more information.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Andy Romano Beachfront Park 839 S. Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach

Cost: Free; Times: Sunrise to sunset Click here for more information.

Breakers Oceanfront Park 13 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

DeBary Community Park 137 South U.S. Highway 17-92, DeBary

Cost: Free; Times: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Click here for more information.

James Park 1700 James Street, South Daytona

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

South Ormond Neighborhood Center 176 Division Avenue, Ormond Beach

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

Sun Splash Park 611 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach

Cost: Free; Times: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Wes Crile Park 1537 Norbert Terrace, Deltona

Cost: Free; Times: Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

BREVARD COUNTY

Cocoa Riverfront Park Splash Fountain 401 Ridveredge Boulevard, Cocoa

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

Palm Bay Aquatic Center 420 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay

Cost: $4 for ages 2 and up; Click here for more information.

Riverview Park Splash Pad 600 US Highway 1, Sebastian

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

Sand Point Splash Park 101 N. Washington Avenue, Titusville

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

West Melbourne Community Park 3000 Minton Road, West Melbourne

Cost: Free; Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

MARION COUNTY

Citizens’ Circle Splash Pad 151 SE Osceola Avenue, Ocala

Cost: Free; Times: Sunrise to sunset Click here for more information.

Citizens' Circle, Ocala

Lily’s Pad at Lilian Bryant Park 2200 NW 17th Place, Ocala

Cost: Free; Times: Sunrise to sunset Click here for more information.

Lilian Bryant Park, Ocala

SUMTER COUNTY

Wilma Loar Splash Park 5700 SE 110th Place, Belleview

Cost: Free; Click here for more information.

FLAGLER COUNTY

James F. Holland Memorial Park 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

Click here for more information.