TSA on track to seize more firearms than ever at checkpoints in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration said it’s on track to stop a record-setting number of guns at checkpoints across the country in 2022.
According to a news release on Tuesday, transportation security officers have detected 3,000 firearms across the country so far this year, an average of about 17 guns per day.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
At this rate, the agency said it’s bound to surpass the current full-year record of 5,972 firearms catches set in 2021. Even with Independence Day travel now over, during which the agency said more than 11.3 million travelers were screened from June 30 to July 4, TSA Administrator David Pekoske does not expect much of a slowdown throughout the summer.
Earlier this year, the TSA reported Orlando International Airport led the state in firearms catches at checkpoints, with 40 guns stopped as of April 13.
As a violation of federal law, passengers could face a civil penalty of potentially more than $13,900 if stopped at a security checkpoint with a gun on their person, regardless of the arresting agency, the TSA said.
The agency has published a list of advice one should follow if they want to fly efficiently, with or without a firearm:
- No guns in carry-ons. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And it is your responsibility to know what the gun laws are on both sides of your trip because guns may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.
- Leave all prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of a bag search at the checkpoint, search your own bag before leaving home. Unsure if it’s allowed: use the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.
- Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage. Empty your pockets into your carry-on rather than into a bin.
- Help is available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA in English or Spanish or via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.
- Enroll now in TSA PreCheck. Travel with Ease by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.