TSA on track to seize more firearms than ever at checkpoints in 2022

The TSA says it's on track to find a record-setting number of guns at airports across the country this year, with more than 3,000 detected so far amounting to an average of 17 per day.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration said it’s on track to stop a record-setting number of guns at checkpoints across the country in 2022.

According to a news release on Tuesday, transportation security officers have detected 3,000 firearms across the country so far this year, an average of about 17 guns per day.

At this rate, the agency said it’s bound to surpass the current full-year record of 5,972 firearms catches set in 2021. Even with Independence Day travel now over, during which the agency said more than 11.3 million travelers were screened from June 30 to July 4, TSA Administrator David Pekoske does not expect much of a slowdown throughout the summer.

Earlier this year, the TSA reported Orlando International Airport led the state in firearms catches at checkpoints, with 40 guns stopped as of April 13.

As a violation of federal law, passengers could face a civil penalty of potentially more than $13,900 if stopped at a security checkpoint with a gun on their person, regardless of the arresting agency, the TSA said.

The agency has published a list of advice one should follow if they want to fly efficiently, with or without a firearm: