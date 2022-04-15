Orlando International tops list of Florida airports with most gun confiscations, TSA says

Florida airports continue to rank in the nation’s top 10 every year for where passengers are most often stopped at checkpoints with a gun, and Orlando International Airport leads the state.

ORLANDO, Fla. – In what the Transportation Security Administration called a “dangerous trend,” Florida airports continue to rank in the nation’s top 10 every year for where passengers are most often stopped at checkpoints with a gun, and Orlando International Airport leads the state.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, 195 guns have been found year-to-date at Florida airports. 40 were recovered at OIA, 36 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 26 at Tampa International Airport, 19 at Miami International Airport and 17 at Jacksonville International Airport, the TSA said. Additionally, the TSA said another two guns — loaded and chambered — were stopped at OIA on Friday.

[TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Last Friday, April 8, the TSA said a man was stopped at checkpoint in OIA carrying a Taurus 9mm loaded with 12 rounds before being arrested by Orlando police. This, as the TSA said, was just one of dozens of examples of checkpoint gun seizures just in Orlando over the last year, not to mention the rest of Florida.

Due to it being a violation of federal law, passengers will face a civil penalty after being stopped at a security checkpoint with a gun on them, one that the TSA said can cost more than $13,900 to deal with and will be imposed regardless of what agency makes the arrest. Should said travelers be in the TSA PreCheck program, their privileges associated with that membership will then also be lost, in some cases permanently.

The TSA wrote up a list of tips to get yourself through one of its checkpoints as quickly as possible, though item one has already more-or-less been spelled out:

Ad