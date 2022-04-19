Late for work? Florida TSA agent made up burglary report, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida TSA agent is accused of forging a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report to excuse her from being late to work.

The sheriff’s office said Taleta Collier, 34, a TSA agent at an airport in Tampa, was arrested Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Collier was on an employee improvement plan for excessive tardiness. Collier called ahead of her shift on March 20 to let her employer know she was going to be late.

When she arrived for her shift, deputies said Collier told her boss she reported to the sheriff’s office that a man with a knife tried to break into her parents’ car. Collier could not provide a case number or business card of a detective investigating the incident, so she was asked by her supervisor for a copy of the report, the sheriff’s office said.

Collier took a screenshot of a document and texted it to her supervisor on April 3 but was asked to provide a copy since the photo “was cut off halfway through the second page and no incident description was visible,” a release said.

The sheriff’s office reviewed the photo and determined it was a fake report, though Collier used the name and number of a current deputy who was on vacation at the time the alleged report was filed.

Collier faces charges of criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false document.