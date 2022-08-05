85º

108 Cuban migrants arrested in just 2 days in Florida Keys

More migrant landings reported overnight, into Friday morning

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Migrant boat in the Keys. (U.S. Border Patrol)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – More migrant landings occurred overnight, into Friday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, confirmed that Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officials have responded to 12 separate migrant landings throughout the Keys in just two days, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

He said a total of 108 Cuban migrants have been arrested.

On Thursday, dozens of migrants arrived in three separate landings, sources said.

Agents responded to a group of migrants who landed near Sombrero Beach in Marathon and also responded to a group that landed on Stock Island in the Lower Keys.

We’re also getting reports that a third group of migrants were taken into custody near mile marker 66 in Long Key.

Federal officials as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scenes.

On Wednesday, more than two dozen migrants arrived in two separate landings in the Keys amid a surge in migration, especially from Cuba, amid a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis on the island.

The migrants who have been detained this week are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

