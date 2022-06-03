Carnival cruise ship picks up 16 people stranded in open sea

A photo of a vessel carrying 16 people stranded in the sea near Cuba, courtesy of Carnival.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Crew members on the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship spotted a small vessel in distress near Cuba Friday morning and took aboard 16 stranded people who were inside it, according to a news release.

The Mardi Gras crew made contact with the group before 8 a.m. and brought them back to the cruise ship for their safety, the release stated.

According to Carnival, the vessel was found in the rough, open sea. The Mardi Gras was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will be back at Port Canaveral by Saturday morning, Carnival said.

Crew members have reportedly notified the U.S. Coast Guard and all other appropriate authorities.

No other details were shared.