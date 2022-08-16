Girl Scouts’ new cookie to be sold online only

The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

It’s infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout places the order for you online. The group says the goal is to help girl scouts build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

