WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to provide Hurricane Ian update in Arcadia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide another Hurricane Ian relief effort update Sunday.

The governor will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Arcadia with first lady Casey DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

The governor and the first lady have been touting the Florida Disaster Fund to get more people to donate. On Saturday, Casey DeSantis announced that the fund had raised over $20 million in 48 hours, including major donations across the state and the country.

To donate to the fund, go to FloridaDisasterFund.org.

Nearly four dozen people have been reported dead because of Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms to ever make landfall in the United States. Nearly 850,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity as of Sunday.

News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it begins.

