Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru line, report shows. Here’s what chain ranked the fastest

When it comes to fast food, Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru line is the industry’s slowest.

According to the 2022 QSR Drive-Thru Report, Chick-fil-A may be the slowest only because it’s so popular and there are so many cars in line.

While Chick-fil-A customers spent the most time in line, they don’t seem to mind, giving the chain a 93% satisfaction rating for speed.

The survey ranks McDonald’s as the second slowest drive thru.

Chick-fil-A customers also gave the chain high marks in terms of the accuracy of orders filled.

First place for fastest drive-thru went to Taco Bell with an average time of 221 seconds, meaning most customers get their food in well under 4 minutes.

