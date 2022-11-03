Hurricane Ian estimated insured losses top $8.4B

With the amount continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian neared $8.44 billion on Wednesday, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

The data also showed that 607,552 insurance claims had been reported, with 422,108 involving residential property.

As a comparison, the office reported last Thursday that estimated insured losses were $7,595,678,739 and that 587,693 claims had been reported.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.

As of Wednesday, the largest number of claims, 218,465, had been filed in Lee County. Charlotte County had the second-largest number at 92,819. In addition to residential property, claims involve such things as commercial property and auto damage.

