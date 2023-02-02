Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Florida Panhandle

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MILTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at a theatre in Milton.

The event at the Imogene Theatre begins at 10:15 a.m. ET and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

No other details were shared.

The governor on Wednesday spoke at the Florida State Capitol, where he proposed a $114.8 billion state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year called “Framework for Freedom.” At that conference, DeSantis also vowed to sign a “constitutional carry” gun bill proposed earlier this week and a potential six-week abortion ban.

“We’re for constitutional carry, we’re for pro-life. I urge the Legislature to work, produce good stuff, and we will sign,” DeSantis said.

