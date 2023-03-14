Freak accident: 16-year-old dies when trees fall on vehicle during Florida storm

LEON COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl died when multiple trees fell onto a vehicle during a storm, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened Friday afternoon on Crump Road.

According to deputies, the girl was a passenger in the vehicle when trees fell onto it due to heavy winds.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver, a man, was taken to a hospital.

No other details, including the man’s age, have been released.

