News

Freak accident: 16-year-old dies when trees fall on vehicle during Florida storm

Teen was passenger in vehicle in Leon County, officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

LEON COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl died when multiple trees fell onto a vehicle during a storm, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened Friday afternoon on Crump Road.

According to deputies, the girl was a passenger in the vehicle when trees fell onto it due to heavy winds.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver, a man, was taken to a hospital.

No other details, including the man’s age, have been released.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

